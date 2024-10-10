The Philadelphia Eagles have been heading in the wrong direction since their 10-1 start last season. Head coach Nick Sirianni's squad has lost eight of its last 11 games. Philadelphia fell to 2-2 this season after suffering a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

Sirianni's seat is undoubtedly warming amid his team's extended struggles. However, after a productive bye week, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts still has faith in his ability to right the ship alongside his head coach.

“We’re the two leaders of the team,” Hurts told NBC Sports' Dave Zangaro. “I’m happy and fortunate that we were able to come together in harmony and have the same goal in mind, trying to get this thing right. I got a ton of confidence in him, a ton of confidence in what he brings and everything he’s been able to accomplish.

“Just continue to press on, on that. Everybody goes through different moments, everybody experiences adversity but we’ve experienced different levels of adversity together. We’re excited for what’s to come… I think this was probably, I’d say, one of the most efficient bye weeks I’ve been a part of in my career… Just being able to, like I said, share those moments and talk through some things and build.”

Many questioned whether Sirianni would be back after Philadelphia's disappointing 2023 campaign, partly due to questions about his standing with Hurts. Several sources told ESPN's Tim McManus and Jeremy Fowler in August that there was a “prolonged strain” between the head coach and his signal caller last season, with one calling it “fractured and unhealthy.”

However, Hurts and Sirianni have emphasized their confidence in one another throughout training camp and the season's first four weeks.

Can Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni turn the Eagles around?

While a 2-2 record may not look bad in a wide-open NFC East, Philadelphia has done little to quell concerns after last season's collapse. The Eagles could easily be 1-3 if not for a last-minute comeback during a 15-12 Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints. They converted a 3rd and 16 in their own territory with just over a minute remaining after the Saints busted a coverage, leading to a go-ahead touchdown.

Philadelphia's defense has continued its struggles from last season, ranking 27th in yards allowed per game (365.8) and 22nd in points allowed per game (24.0). Meanwhile, Hurts hasn't gotten off to the start fans were hoping for, throwing four touchdowns with four interceptions and a lost fumble. Star running back Saquon Barkley has carried much of the load offensively, rushing for 435 yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles have some much-needed reinforcements on the way. Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are expected to return for a favorable Week 6 matchup with the struggling Cleveland Browns. Brown missed the team's last three games with a hamstring injury, while Smith excited the New Orleans win with a concussion.