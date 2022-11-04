The Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 9 game in Houston against the Texans was special for Jalen Hurts. That’s because this was the first game he played in his hometown of Houston. This was the first time that the emerging QB will play with his relatives watching. Because of that, the Hurts family came out in full force for the game. (via Tim McManus)

A special moment on the field for the Hurts family. pic.twitter.com/8zPcIfHljN — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 4, 2022

The Hurts clan even got to meet an Eagles legend in Jason Kelce. The long-time Philly center chatted with Jalen Hurts’ parents after their game.

HOUSTON — Jason Kelce meeting Jalen Hurts’ family. pic.twitter.com/BuCFdYHMTS — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 4, 2022

While Jalen Hurts treated his homecoming game like it was just another game, one Eagles teammate revealed the QB’s true thoughts. After their Week 9 win against the Texans, AJ Brown revealed a heartwarming fact about this game. (via Ed Werder)

“One thing #Eagles WR AJ Brown told me after the game was that playing in his first NFL game in Houston hometown was more significant to QB Jalen Hurts than he let anyone else know. ”

Hurts certainly put his family and the Eagles fanbase in a rollercoaster for this game. Facing the 1-5-1 Texans, many expected the surging Philly squad to roll over the struggling team. Instead, fans were treated to a surprisingly close game up until the fourth quarter. There, Hurts finally put away Houston squad for good.

The Eagles’ dream season continues with this win over the Texans. No one (except for the most optimistic Philly fan) expected this team to be this good. Their bid for the unprecedented 17-0 record continues next week against a familiar foe in Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders.