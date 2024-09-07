In a hard-fought battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Brazil, it was the Eagles that came out on top, 34-29, thanks in large part to the efforts of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. But the game wasn't without its fair share of heart-stopping moments. One such moment came late in the game when Packers QB Jordan Love, in a last-ditch attempt to steal the game from underneath the Eagles, took a huge hit from Josh Sweat and crumbled down to the ground.

Love stayed a good few minutes on the ground while writhing in agony, and after the game, he didn't immediately leave the field, perhaps to regain his bearings. This then opened up the opportunity for Hurts to approach the Packers QB and make sure that he was alright following a concerning exit in the dying embers of the Eagles' win.

Game recognizes game, and Jalen Hurts certainly recognized how well Jordan Love played despite the Packers' defeat to the Eagles in Brazil. Love, before exiting the final two snaps of the game. Love completed 17 of his 34 passes on the night for 260 yards, while throwing two touchdowns against one interception. It may not have been the best night, but the 25-year-old showed that he can hold his own against a strong Eagles team.

Given how recent Love's injury is, it's not quite clear how severe the knock he picked up was. The NFL world is collective holding their breath as they await further information regarding the Packers QB's injury. Nonetheless, Love appeared to be in good spirits when Hurts approached him, which is at least a good sign after he went down in concerning fashion.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles begin their 2024 redemption tour on a good note

The Eagles' 2023 season still leaves a sort of bitter taste in their fans' mouths. They began the year with a 10-1 record, and they looked very poised to recapture the heights they reached in the previous season when they made it all the way to the Super Bowl and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in excruciating fashion. But then they proceeded to win just one of their final six games of the year, knocking them down to second place in the division.

And then in the playoffs, the Eagles went down with a large and emphatic thud. They faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road and proceeded to get themselves demolished in a 32-9 beatdown. Jalen Hurts, in particular, was not having too good of a time to end the season, and the Eagles ship went sinking down along with him.

But a new season marks a new beginning, and the Eagles are hoping to put their poor play last season completely in the rearview mirror. Their Week 1 performance against the Packers may not have been the best, but Hurts appears to be back on track.

Hurts completed 20 of his 34 passes for a total gain of 278 yards, and he threw two touchdowns as well — matching Jordan Love in the process. He has to clean up his game, however, as he threw two picks and ran into his fair share of trouble on the field.

But a 1-0 start is a 1-0 start. The Eagles aren't going to complain about that. They will now look to continue their winning ways when they head back home to Lincoln Financial Field for Week 2 as they host the Atlanta Falcons.