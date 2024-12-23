Heading into their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys had already been mathematically eliminated from the postseason thanks to a thrilling comeback victory by the Washington Commanders earlier in the day. However, it became clear right out of the gate nobody in the Cowboys locker room had gotten the memo that they didn't have anything to play for.

In front of the home crowd at JerryWorld, the Cowboys jumped out to a 20-7 lead, led by nine at halftime, and hung on in the 2nd half to secure a 26-24 win over a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that very much needed this game in order to maintain a lead over the Michael Penix-led Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South division.

After the game, Dallas Cowboys owner/president/general manager Jerry Jones applauded his team's effort, and made sure to give proper credit to head coach Mike McCarthy, who has kept his team competitive despite being without 2023 NFL MVP runner-up Dak Prescott over the last two months.

While this may seem like nothing more than a typical post-game speech from a guy who has done a lot of them in his three-plus decades in Dallas, it's at least a little telling considering how disappointing this season has been, and how long Mike McCarthy has been on the hot seat. The fact that Dallas has won four of their last five games shows that at the very least, the team hasn't quit on McCarthy just yet.

With two games remaining on their schedule, the Cowboys are two wins away from their fourth consecutive winning season. The last time Dallas had four straight seasons with a winning record was when Wade Phillips was coaching the team and was above .500 for five straight years from 2005 to 2009.

However, getting those two wins may be easier said than done. Dallas is at Philadelphia next week, though the Eagles may be without Jalen Hurts, who left Sunday's game with a concussion. Dallas hosts Washington in the final week of the season, but at that point, the Commanders could be locked into the 7-seed in the NFC and not have anything to play for.