Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion in the first quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles' game against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The Eagles' quarterback scrambled for 13 yards and was hit by a Commanders defender while going to the ground. When Hurts got up, he gave the referee a thumbs up, but the game was stopped, and he had to be evaluated for a concussion, and later on, he was ruled out.

With Hurts still in the concussion protocol and there being a good chance he won't play, the Eagles have made a move and signed Ian Book, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Kenny Pickett will most likely be the starting quarterback if Hurts can't play against the Dallas Cowboys. Pickett needed X-rays on his ribs after the Commanders game, but he noted that he wasn't concerned about his status moving forward.

Are Eagles preparing to start Kenny Pickett in Week 17?

With Jalen Hurts' status in doubt against the Cowboys, Kenny Pickett will be in line to start. During media availability, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was asked about the quarterback situation and who they are preparing to start.

“Our guys do a great job,” Moore said. “Everyone is preparing to be ready to go, and we’ll make the adjustments as the week progresses. I think from a game-plan perspective, we’ll do a good job of having contingencies within those plans to allow ourselves to make the necessary adjustments based off who’s on the field.

“We’ve done this in other weeks with offensive linemen, with receivers, when we don’t know whether a receiver is going to be available or not. Similar to those situations, you’ve just got to have a plan that’s flexible, depending on how things play out.”

Pickett didn't play a bad game against the Commanders, finishing with 143 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Eagles probably would have won if DeVonta Smith had caught the ball in the final minutes, but they had to settle for a field goal. The Commanders then drove down the field and scored a touchdown, which led them to victory.

The Eagles don't have a chance of getting the No. 1 seed at this point unless the Lions drop their next two games. There's still a possibility that Hurts could return this week, but the Eagles may elect to sit him for a game so he can fully recover. Pickett should be ready to go if he's the quarterback called on.