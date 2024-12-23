The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a rough 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni got brutally honest on the team's play in the game.

“Sloppy with penalties. Sloppy with too many men on the field,” Nick Sirianni said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “Sloppy without fundamentals. And when you play a good football team like we played today and you're sloppy, regardless of how many turnovers you force, it's going to be hard to win.”

The Eagles lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts early on in the game as he was evaluated for a concussion. Kenny Pickett took over and had a bit of an up-and-down performance. Still, the Commanders turned the ball over five times, and the Eagles ended up losing even though they were up by two scores at multiple points in the game.

DeVonta Smith had a key third-down drop as well that likely would have sealed the game. Instead, the Commanders drove down the field and Jayden Daniels threw a go-ahead touchdown to Jamison Crowder with just six seconds left. The mistakes, like the two turnovers the Eagles had, and the too many men on the field penalty, kept the door open for Washington to come back. Daniels and the Commanders took advantage of that opportunity.

Eagles fail to clinch NFC East, quest for No. 1 seed takes a big blow

The Eagles had an opportunity to clinch the NFC East title with a win over the Commanders. Despite the loss, Philadelphia still has a good chance of wrapping up the division over the final two weeks of the season.

The bigger blow is that it is unlikely for the Eagles to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC at this point. The Detroit Lions' win over the Chicago Bears puts them at 13-2 overall, while the Eagles are at 12-3. Philadelphia will need some help down the stretch to secure a first round bye in the playoffs.