Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts burst onto the NFL scene last year with a breakout campaign that culminated in an MVP nomination and a Super Bowl appearance. Ahead of another year with Super Bowl aspirations, Jalen Hurts says that he channeled Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant this offseason to prepare, reports ProFootballTalk's Peter King.

“I think just the overall development. Every time you go into an offseason, for me at least, I look at guys like MJ (Michael Jordan) and Kobe [Bryant] and how they diagnose their game. Obviously two different sports, but trying to get better at my strengths and then turning my weaknesses into my strengths. I’ve always been a unique player. But embracing the rarity of being a true triple-threat … Throwing, running, and mind. For a long time people said guys like me couldn’t think or couldn’t process.”

Jalen Hurts attempting to mold his game after greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant should be scary for the rest of the NFL. Hurts references the ability to be as strong with his mind as he is with his physical skillset, a trait that both Jordan and Bryant demonstrated during their playing careers.

Overall, Hurts can be counted on to be even better this year than he was last year given the consistent development he has shown year over year ever since arriving with the Eagles. He led the best offense in the NFL last year, so there is no doubt that big things are expected in Philadelphia in 2023. It comes as no surprise then that Jordan and Bryant are inspirations for Hurts for the 2023 NFL season.