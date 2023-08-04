The Philadelphia Eagles are going into their third year under head coach Nick Sirianni and their fourth year with Jalen Hurts. With Super Bowl aspirations ahead for 2023, Sirianni makes sure to emphasize that Hurts is not skipping any steps and is fully committed to growing throughout Eagles training camp instead of looking ahead to a potential return to the NFL's biggest stage, reports NFL Network's James Palmer and Daniel Jeremiah.

What can we expect in year 3️⃣ of Nick Sirianni in Philly? The @eagles head coach joined @JamesPalmerTV and @Movethesticks after practice. pic.twitter.com/XwqrttBMwG — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 4, 2023

“He's [Jalen Hurts] getting better at executing…he's getting better at the things we've been doing and we're good at…I just see him growing every day, and when your best player, one of your best players on your team strives to get better every day, can handle criticism, and can be pushed hard, that's contagious to the rest of the team.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nick Sirianni stresses that Jalen Hurts is like any other player striving for greatness and that he has been taking advantage of every opportunity that arises at Eagles training camp. He continues by focusing on how Hurts having this mentality creates a domino effect for the rest of the team, as having a leader work as hard as Hurts does convinces the rest of the roster to follow suit.

Eagles fans will love to hear the sentiments from their head coach before a Super Bowl or bust season in Philadelphia. The Eagles were so close to winning it all last year, so there is no doubt that they expect nothing less than a ring this year. If Jalen Hurts can play like he did last year and continue to grow like Nick Sirianni says he is, then the Eagles will have a great shot of becoming champions in 2023.