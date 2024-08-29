Jalen Hurts is gearing up for a pivotal season with the Philadelphia Eagles, one that marks a significant shift in his role and responsibilities as the team's quarterback. With the retirement of veteran center Jason Kelce, Hurts finds himself stepping into a position with more autonomy at the line of scrimmage, a change he’s eagerly embracing.

In past seasons, Kelce anchored the Eagles' offensive line for 13 years, identifying pass rushers and making protection calls. His expertise let Hurts focus on executing plays without worrying about complex pre-snap decisions. Now, with Kelce's departure and Cam Jurgens stepping in as the new center, Hurts takes on more responsibility — a challenge he welcomes with open arms.

Reflecting on his journey, Hurts shared in an interview with WIP, “I think in the end when you look at this upcoming season and what you have seen in years past, it's just different autonomy in different places. We had a great player in Jason Kelce who took on a lot of responsibility, and as a result of that I was told not to worry about a lot of things. And so my eagerness to learn over the years kind of was halted because of who we had, but now times are different and I'm excited for that journey and this opportunity.”

Jalen Hurts embraces new role, takes on greater responsibility with Jason Kelce's departure

Jalen Hurts acknowledges the learning curve he faced under Kelce's guidance, which highlights the evolution of his role within the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. Kelce's leadership let Hurts focus on his performance instead of the intricacies of the offensive line, but it also kept him from fully engaging in certain aspects of the game. Now, with Jurgens stepping in, Hurts takes the reins, eager to immerse himself in the details that Kelce previously handled.

“It’s been a role that I've been waiting on,” Hurts said. “I know we've had a well-respected, Hall of Fame guy who's been doing that, and now we [have] the opportunity to do that. It's something I've been wanting, and I think that's how it's supposed to be.”

“I think it’s a different approach in some areas, in some facets,” Hurts continued, discussing the upcoming season. “Cam Jurgens has really done a really good job in just taking that role on and taking on the responsibilities of what comes with leading that group. I think in the end when you look at this upcoming season and what you have seen in years past, it’s just different autonomy in different places.”

The transition isn't just about assuming new responsibilities; it’s about Hurts expanding his football intellect and becoming a more complete quarterback. Kelce’s departure is providing Hurts with the opportunity to engage more deeply in the strategic elements of the game, particularly in identifying and responding to defensive schemes.

Hurts faces new challenges as Eagles' offense aims to overcome blitz struggles

However, this newfound autonomy comes with its challenges. The Eagles struggled against the blitz last season, a weakness that opposing teams are likely to exploit this year. Hurts led the NFL in interceptions against the blitz in 2023, throwing eight, and saw his touchdown rate plummet from ninth to 30th. These struggles were a significant factor in the Eagles’ disappointing finish to the season, where they stumbled to a 1-6 record after starting 10-1.

Despite these concerns, Hurts has shown promising signs during the offseason. Under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Hurts displayed a steady hand, throwing just one interception during training camp and demonstrating smooth execution with his checks at the line of scrimmage. The real test of his development will come in Week 1, when the Eagles face the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, where Hurts will put his enhanced role and responsibilities to the test.

This season represents a turning point for Hurts, one where he can showcase his growth as a leader and a decision-maker on the field. With the weight of greater responsibility on his shoulders, Hurts is more than ready to prove that he can rise to the challenge and lead the Philadelphia Eagles to success.