After 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, veteran center Jason Kelce retired following the 2023 season. Originally drafted out of Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Kelce went on to start 156 consecutive regular-season games and all 12 postseason games in which he played.

Naturally, his absence leaves a significant leadership role to be filled. According to offensive lineman Jordan Mailata, quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken “a big step” in filling the leadership void left by Kelce's retirement, via Zach Berman of PHLY on X.

“He's taking control. Everyone's going to say we lost Kelce, ‘Kelce was this, Kelce was that.' Well, Jalen's take a big step in leadership and making sure everyone knows there's points and everyone's on the same point, everyone knows their route, everyone knows who's hot.”

Kelce's career leaves an indelible mark on Eagles fans, highlighted by his on-field achievements, including six NFL All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl appearances. He was also deeply involved in community and charity work, earning recognition as Philadelphia's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2021.

Jalen Hurts is the face of the Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts is now the face of the franchise following the retirement of Kelce, and the upcoming 2024 campaign will be his first under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. According to Hurts via Tim McManus of ESPN, nearly the entirety of the offensive attack fans will see this season is brand new.

“You get to a point where you feel, I'm going to be comfortable with this, I like this, that time comes when you can rep it, rep it, rep it later on, but right now it's been a lot of new inventory in — the majority of it, probably 95% of it being new — and so it's just been that process, and it's been a fun process because you get to see what works for other people,” Hurts said.

Selected 53rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft after playing college football at both Alabama and Oklahoma, Hurts has already earned two Pro Bowl appearances and set a new NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season (15). Last season, he achieved career-highs in both rushing and passing touchdowns but also recorded career-highs in interceptions and fumbles lost.

Hurts and the Eagles will wrap up their exhibition schedule next Sunday at home against the Minnesota Vikings before officially kicking off the 2024 regular season by hosting the Green Bay Packers on September 6.