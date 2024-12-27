The Philadelphia Eagles brutally missed out on extending their winning streak to 11 games this past Sunday, collapsing in the fourth quarter versus the Washington Commanders. They did not let the stunning 36-33 loss ruin their Christmas spirit, however. Morale seems to be high, at least as far as the offensive line is concerned. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley made sure of it.

The star quarterback-running back tandem gifted each member of their O-Line a customized, shiny new vehicle. And the players wasted little time in taking them out for a little joy ride around the team parking lot.

Expand Tweet

Towering, 300-plus-pound men drove around in their golf carts, filled with excitement and child-like wonder. They perfectly illustrated the innocence of this grand holiday while also displaying the type of camaraderie fans want to see at this point of the season.

Although there was some concern about tension existing between Hurts and wide receiver AJ Brown, which they have since refuted, the vibes around the Eagles are far better than they were at this time last year. A rough defeat in the closing seconds of a December game will transport people back to a crushing 2023 Monday Night Football matchup versus Drew Lock and the Seattle Seahawks, but this team feels different.

Trouble may still lie ahead, though. The three-headed monster in the NFC North, along with the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams, pose a fierce threat this postseason. One must also acknowledge Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, whose amazing composure still has them in contention for a divisional title. And do not forget that both the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers own wins against Philadelphia in 2024 (Bucs also knocked Philly out of the playoffs in January).

But this version of the Eagles is better equipped to overcome obstacles. Or at least they should be.

Does the Eagles' offense have the firepower to run through the NFC?

Saquon Barkley is an MVP candidate who could become only the ninth RB to rush for 2,000 yards in a single campaign (1,838 yards and 13 touchdowns). The concussed Jalen Hurts is posting modest passing numbers– 248-of-361 for 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns– but his legs are dishing out plenty of pain to opposing defenses. He has another 630 yards and 14 TDs on the ground. Hurts and Barkley are making life easier for one another, but they cannot properly perform their jobs without the offensive line.

The Eagles boast the best protection unit in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, which remains the fuel that powers this engine. Hopefully, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, Lane Johnson and the rest of the O-Line can let loose a little before they gear up for the most meaningful stretch of the season.

Everyone is focused on obtaining redemption for the 2023-24 implosion. Some positive golf-cart energy can give the locker room the balance it needs to fulfill that task.