If Sunday’s NFC Championship Game is anything like the first time that Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy squared off, fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are in for a stress-filled afternoon.

Nov. 9, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma was the site of the first and only Jalen Hurts vs. Brock Purdy matchup. As the starting quarterback for Oklahoma, the current Eagles’ star got the better of the 49ers’ rookie in a classic college football matchup that ended in a 42-41 victory for the Sooners over Purdy and Iowa State.

After watching Purdy nearly lead the Cyclones to a stunning comeback victory over the Sooner, Hurts isn’t stunned by what the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has been able to do with the 49ers.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Hurts said of Purdy, via ESPN.com. “He’s always been a really good player, has a lot of moxie, he makes plays. He’s been doing that since college, so it’s no surprise, when he was given this opportunity, to see the success he’s having now.”

Hurts completed 18-of-26 passes for 273 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the win. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up added 68 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Oklahoma seemed to have the game wrapped up, but Purdy and the Cyclones had different plans. Trailing 42-21 at the start of the fourth quarter, Purdy threw three touchdown passes in the final 15 minutes to bring Iowa State to the brink of overtime. Instead of kicking an extra point to tie the game with 24 seconds left, the Cyclones went for the two-point conversion and the win.

Purdy was picked off, and Iowa State lost by a point. The quarterback finished the game with six total touchdowns, including five through the air.

“Different situation and scenario than what we’re about to go through on Sunday, but it was a fun college game,” Purdy said. “It was a great experience to go against Jalen and they had a great team, and he was making plays and I feel like we had to do the same to keep up and stay alive in that game.”