The San Francisco 49ers will travel to the “City of Brotherly Love” to face off with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s championship weekend as we share our NFL odds series, make a 49ers-Eagles prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Round. Significantly, Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards. Elijah Mitchell rushed 14 times for 51 yards. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey rushed 10 times for 35 yards and a touchdown while catching six passes for 22 yards. George Kittle caught five passes for 95 yards, including a ridiculous circus catch to help move the chains. Likewise, Deebo Samuel had four receptions for 45 yards, while Brandon Aiyuk had two for 26 yards. The 49ers defense finished with one sack and two interceptions.

The Eagles steamrolled the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Round. Ultimately, Jalen Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns while rushing nine times for 34 yards and a score. Kenneth Gainwell exploded for 12 rushes on 112 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Miles Sanders rushed 17 times for 90 yards. Devonta Smith caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Dallas Goedert had five catches for 58 yards and a score. AJ Brown finished with three catches for 22 yards. Substantially, the Eagles moved the chains well. Philadelphia converted 10 of 14 third-down conversions. Moreover, the Eagles did not turn the ball over. The defense forced a turnover and garnered five sacks.

The 49ers lead the all-time series 19-14-1. Also, they won the only playoff match 14-0 in the 1996 wildcard game. The 49ers defeated the Eagles 17-11 in Week 2 of the 2021 season in a battle at Lincoln Financial Field. Significantly, most of the players from that game will play in this contest. The only essential newcomers are Purdy, McCaffrey and Brown.

Here are the 49ers-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFC Championship Odds: 49ers-Eagles Odds

San Francisco 49ers: +2.5 (-105)

Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How To Watch 49ers vs. Eagles

TV: FOX, Fox Deportes, Fox Sports

Stream: NFL+

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers have not lost since Purdy took over. Now, they have a chance to do something that no team has done since the 2001 New England Patriots. Tom Brady was the newcomer in that season, and he took over when Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury. Then, he led the Patriots to the Super Bowl on a path that included a road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

Purdy is on a similar path, as he now faces a tough Philadelphia defense on the road. Therefore, he has to play his best game to avoid losing. Purdy has a 109.9 passer rating through two games and has steadily paced the 49ers. Moreover, he has found a way to get the ball to McCaffrey, who has taken this opportunity and run with it. But McCaffrey is excelling while also receiving help from Mitchell, who looks fresher than he has ever looked. Additionally, Kittle has looked amazing over the last few weeks. He has made the blocks and gotten open when the 49ers needed him. Now, Kittle must take one more step to lead the 49ers to the promised land.

Bosa has not garnered a sack through two playoff games. However, the pressure he has generated has freed up the defense. Warner has 12 solo tackles and an interception through two games. Ultimately, the 49ers defense has forced turnovers and made the stops at the right time.

The 49ers could cover the spread if they run the ball and dominate time of possession. Additionally, they cannot let Hurts run free or throw over the middle.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Hurts lost his only career game against the 49ers because he could not pass the ball efficiently or convert third downs. Ultimately, the Eagles went 5 for 12 on third-down chances. But the biggest factor that contributed to their defeat was the penalties. Unfortunately, Philadelphia committed eight penalties in the loss. They also allowed two sacks.

Hurts must find his open receivers. Thus, getting the ball to Brown and Smith becomes essential. Finding his open guys will help the Eagles move the chains and keep the San Francisco offense off the field.

The Eagles could cover the spread if they tire out the 49ers defense by running clock. Likewise, they must stop the 49ers rushing attack and force long third-down situations.

Final 49ers-Eagles Prediction & Pick

It will be a war. Consequently, you should expect a defensive struggle, with not many points tp spare. This feels like a 20-17 or 23-20 game.

Final 49ers-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Under: 46.5 (-110)