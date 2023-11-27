Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Olamide Zaccheaus completed an insane feat that turned the tides against Josh Allen' Bills.

Jalen Hurts shines the most when the limelight is on. He had just steamrolled Patrick Mahomes and his tough weapons with the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Now, he did the same to the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills. Torching this tough squad did not come easy but he did have some help with an unreal feat to make it all possible. His partner in this insane pursuit? Philadelphia Eagles' premier weapon, Olamide Zaccheaus.

Jalen Hurts just threw the most improbable touchdown pass of his career at the expense of the Bills, per Next Gen Stats. His play with Olamide Zaccheaus only had a 14.6% chance of being a completion. The Eagles offense had a pass-rush separation of 1.8 yards which made the catch angle very tough.

Not only is darting a 29-yard pass to the end zone difficult but he also had a tough time passing through the talented Bills secondary. Hurts had 7.24 seconds to make the pass and utilized each moment of it to scout for weapons. They made the play en route to a come-from-behind run in the fourth quarter which led to overtime.

The Eagles' quarterback completely outgunned and outran Josh Allen. He ended the game with three passing touchdowns and 18 completions on 31 attempts. Hurts also rushed for 65 yards on 14 carries which got them six points twice. His efficiency was the difference maker in this tough matchup because Allen would miss 22 passes on 51 attempts despite putting up more passing and rushing yards which totaled 420.

Football immortality is within reach for the Eagles and Hurts might get them there after escaping Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Allen's Bills.