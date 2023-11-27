Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Bills quarterback Josh Allen made a bit of NFL history during their matchup on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved their NFL-best record to an amazing 10-1 with a thrilling home victory over an AFC playoff contender in the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles didn't have their strongest performance of the year in this one, as the team had to fight back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter in order to send the game into overtime, where Hurts would eventually win the game for the home team with a run into the end zone with just a couple of potential minutes left.

Hurts' Bills counterpart at the quarterback position was of course Josh Allen, who generally played well on Sunday, although he did have a crucial interception in the second half that led directly to a touchdown for the Eagles on their ensuing possession. Still, it was mostly the positive qualities of both quarterbacks that showed through in Philadelphia, so much so that Hurts and Allen made a bit of NFL history in the process. Sunday's Bills versus Eagles game was the first time in NFL history in which both quarterbacks had at least two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns, per Sportsnet Stats on X.

The amazing statistic speaks not only to the greatness of both Hurts and Allen but also to how much the game has changed in terms of what teams are looking for at the quarterback position over the years. Up next for the Eagles is a very difficult test at home against arguably their biggest NFC challenger, the San Francisco 49ers.