Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said he’s still feeling the ‘sting‘ of the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as the star signal-caller was asked about his potential contract extension, which is likely to get done this offseason. Hurts delivered an answer that Eagles fans are used to hearing in response to talk about his contract, per Zach Berman of The Athletic.

“The only thing I care about is winning, and ultimately winning a championship. There will be a day when that conversation that could be had. But today isn’t that day.”

Hurts said that the “only thing he cares about is winning”, adding that he and the Eagles will eventually discuss the contract extension, but that “today isn’t that day.”

No one would expect it to be either.

There’s no way Hurts, the consummate team player, would ever think about himself and his own contract situation right after his team lost a heartbreaker of a Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs just two days ago.

But Hurts, who still has one year left on his rookie contract, is certainly going to get paid this offseason.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said as much, telling the media that he didn’t think Hurts has “anything left to prove” when it comes to his status as the franchise quarterback before the big game.

Because of how much Hurts improved in year three, as well as his historic Super Bowl performance, the Eagles are going to have to pay up.

A report from ESPN indicated that the Hurts contract could exceed $50 million per year. That’s quite a commitment.

But Jalen Hurts, who said he wants to “challenge himself to be the best quarterback he can be” after the Super Bowl loss, seems like he’s worth the money.