There are times when a performance is so superb that it cannot be overshadowed by the outcome of a contest. All-time greats are defined by hardware, but stars can be made in defeat. Jalen Hurts is now an undeniable star.

Despite being swept by the dynastic Boston Celtics, Michael Jordan announced himself as a juggernaut with 63 points in Game 2 of the 1986 playoffs. Tennis great John McEnroe earned worldwide respect after a valiant, yet unsuccessful effort against Bjorn Borg in the 1980 Wimbledon Final. Stone Cold Steve Austin became a household name after losing to Brett Hart at WrestleMania 13, blood and all.

And now Hurts has solidified himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today following a historic Super Bowl performance in the Eagles losing effort against the Kansas City Chiefs. The end-of-game controversy risks marring not only a legendary showing for Patrick Mahomes but also a coronation for Hurts.

The questions surrounding him as a passer, franchise quarterback and clutch performer should no longer be asked. He provided the answers even in defeat. The disrespect for Jalen Hurts must now stop after Super Bowl 57.

Jalen Hurts’ record-breaking night ends any doubt

Super Bowl 57 was arguably a classic that will forever be remembered by the utter excellence of both offenses. Hurts contributed more than his fair share. His three rushing touchdowns and 70 rushing yards are the most ever by a quarterback in Super Bowl history. It is not the feats alone that are most impressive, though, but the way Hurts achieved them that stands out.

There was a pretty clear consensus on how the game script-not the one the NFL issued out ahead of time- had to go for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. That primarily predicated on a high-pressure attack by the vaunted Philly pass rush. Mahomes was not sacked once. And yet, the Chiefs just squeaked by 38-35. There was no blowout as some may have expected with that type of defensive showing by the Eagles. No, Hurts essentially did what had been the biggest criticism of him going into Sunday. He carried the Eagles, almost all the way to another parade.

The aforementioned passing limitations that he experienced in both Alabama and in his first two seasons with the Eagles feel like a myth now that the Super Bowl and season have officially concluded. The guts and ability it took to complete highlight passes to A.J. Brown (45-yard TD) and Dallas Goedert was off the charts. He took what the defense gave him and often made them pay.

Sure, when faced with high-pressure short yardage he went to his trusty, nearly unstoppable QB sneak, but that does not detract from the substantial success he had in the pocket (304 yards passing). It only adds to the impact Hurts and other mobile QBs have had and will have on football going forward. On the biggest day in American sports, fans witnessed a remarkable athlete excel by using everything in his arsenal.

Because of Hurts, the definition of a prototypical Super Bowl signal-caller has again been altered. All future quarterbacks whose durability is questioned due to their playing style and size will now point to Hurts as Exhibit A in their contract negotiations.

Of course, Hurts was not immaculate and did have a costly fumble in the second quarter that was returned for a Chiefs touchdown. The play was technically the difference between a riot in Philly, and well a much more upbeat riot in Philly, but Hurts responded and more than made up for the blunder. His rock-solid composure was on full display when he led the Eagles to a score on the very next drive to give his team a 21-14 lead.

The Monday after Super bowl 57 has seemingly not changed much on the surface. Patrick Mahomes remains the golden boy, undeniably the best quarterback in the league. The Chiefs are a model organization with two rookies in Isiah Pacheco and Skyy Moore, and a mid-season acquisition in Kadarius Toney score touchdowns and make game-changing plays. Eagles fans remain…among the most passionate fans in sports.

But Jalen Hurts woke up as an elite star player. The same one he was all season, though this time without any “buts” following his name. Once again, he shattered expectations by arguably being the best player on the field on the biggest stage.

He will now be paid for it.