Now that Super Bowl 57 is over, the Philadelphia Eagles can only look back at the same versus the Kansas City Chiefs and wonder about the many “what ifs” they could have done or avoided to prevent the heartbreaking 38-35 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. For Jalen Hurts, he definitely would take back his fumble in the second quarter that led to a Nick Bolton touchdown.

“I always hold myself to a very high standard with everything that I do. Obviously, I try to control the things that I can. I touch the ball every play. Obviously, you want to protect it. It did hurt us, it hurt us. You never know what play it will be,” Jalen Hurts said of his costly fumble (via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk).

It was a blemish on an otherwise splendid individual performance for Jalen Hurts, who had a hand in all four of the Eagles’ touchdowns in the game. Hurts finished the contest with 304 passing yards and a touchdown and zero interceptions while completing 27 of his 38 throws. Not only that, but Hurts also led the Eagles on the ground with 70 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

The Chiefs tied the game at 14-14 with Bolton’s touchdown, though, the Eagles were able to answer right back with a Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown to go up 21-14 before a Jake Elliott field goal gave Philly a 24-14 lead at the half.

The loss definitely stings for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, but they can take heart from the fact that they were competitive from the beginning to the end of Super Bowl 57.