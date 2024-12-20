Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles made a statement in Week 15 with a dominant 27-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not only did Hurts put together a strong performance on the field, but he also turned some heads with his flashy cleats. Unfortunately, the NFL wasn't too fond of them, and it resulted in him picking up a fine as a result.

Hurts wore a pair of green cleats that did not match, with one being a darker shade of green that matches the Eagles typical green uniforms, and the other being a lighter shade of green that matched their throwback Kelly Green uniforms. While the move drew some praise from fans, the NFL ended up handing Hurts a $5,628 fine for violating the league's uniform rules.

“Two shoes, one fine: The NFL docked Eagles QB Jalen Hurts $5,628 for violating the league’s uniform and equipment rules in Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh, per source. Officially, Hurts’ fine was for wearing a shoe color that’s not one of the Eagles’ ‘Constitutional team colors.'”

“The rulebook says: ‘A player may wear shoes that are black, white, or any Constitutional team color, or any combination of black, white, and a Constitutional team color.' Hurts said the shoes he was supposed to wear didn’t come in. Will he use this look again? ‘We’ll see,' Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared in a pair of posts on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Jalen Hurts pays a pretty penny for his sick Week 15 cleats

While Hurts claimed the cleats he initially wanted to wear didn't show up on time, he still managed to catch fans' attention with his flashy footwear in Week 15. He caught too much attention apparently, and while he remained coy on whether he'd accept another fine in the future to sport this look, chances are he doesn't want to keep on losing over $5,000 for a simple footwear decision.

The main thing that Hurts will be concerned about is whether or not the Eagles are winning, and they managed to do just that in Week 15. They will look to continue their winning ways in Week 16 when they take on the Washington Commanders, and all eyes will be on Hurts to see what cleats he decides to wear for this big game.