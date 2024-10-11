The Week 5 bye afforded the Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) some more time to address their ongoing issues and rediscover the magic that catapulted them to Super Bowl 57 and a 10-1 record last season. What it also does, though, is allow the team's offense to get closer to full strength.

After missing the Eagles' blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of September, wide receiver DeVonta Smith has cleared concussion protocol, according to the Inquirer.com's Jeff McLane. He and A.J. Brown will both suit up for Sunday's home game versus the Cleveland Browns (1-4), to the delight of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Rookie wideout Johnny Wilson is also getting the green light.

Will the returning DeVonta Smith help Eagles get back on track?

The absence of Philly's top two pass-catchers made it difficult to discern if the squad's inconsistencies are mainly tied to health (Brown missed last three games) or its past miscommunication and execution follies. A Week 6 matchup against a last-place team inside Lincoln Financial Field may not provide a concrete answer to that question. And if it does, it will be the kind that horrifies Eagles fans.

Smith will look to make an immediate impact versus the Browns' depleted secondary. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner has been consistent thus far, totaling 21 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown through three games. He and Brown will both be antsy after their respective layoffs, so Hurts could make it a point of emphasis to throw the ball down the field early and often.

Both Philadelphia and Cleveland are firmly under the microscope, albeit for different reasons, which could make for a tense environment on Sunday afternoon. A healthy DeVonta Smith will do what he can to prevent his team from falling below .500 and being subjected to endless speculation.

Including last week's bye and next week's NFC East clash with the New York Giants, this stretch should optimally be considered a get-right period for the 2022 NFC champions.