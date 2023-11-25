The speedy pass catcher couldn't have picked a better time to return to the Philly offense.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was probably thrilled to learn that wide receiver and electric playmaker Quez Watkins was removed from Injured Reserve Friday afternoon. Watkins' activation was first reported by Ian Rappaport of NFL Network. The Philly pass catcher returns after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury.

“What is unknown about Quez,” said Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirani earlier this season, “What can't ever show up on a stat sheet with Quez, is his ability to stretch the field. His speed is real.”

“There's a lot of things that happen where maybe it's a slant that A.J. [Brown] catches where Quez clears the middle to make it a cleaner throw. So Quez's speed brings a real factor.”

The 25-year-old Watkins was a sixth-round pick (200th) overall of the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft. In three games this season, Watkins has just four receptions for 21 yards. While his career high for receiving yards (647) came in the 2021 season, Watkins caught three touchdown passes in 17 games for the Eagles in 2022.

The Eagles' 273 points rank 7th most in the NFL season. The team's 9-1 record has them perched (no pun intended) atop the NFC East and the NFC playoff picture. Philadelphia fans will be relieved the team is returning to health. The Eagles are in the middle of a four-game gauntlet where they face the top teams in the league.

It began with a much-celebrated 21-17 road win against the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday. The team faces the struggling but talented Buffalo Bills at home this Sunday, followed by another home matchup with NFC rivals the San Francisco 49ers. The tough slate ends with a December 10th matchup at the Dallas Cowboys.