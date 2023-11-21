Jason Kelce and the Eagles beat Travis Kelce and the Chiefs on Monday but it wasn't pretty on either side of the matchup.

Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles beat his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 in Week 12, getting at least a modicum of revenge for their Super Bowl loss nine months ago. However, Jason called the win “bittersweet,” not because he beat his brother, but because the Eagles didn’t play great in the win.

“Listen, I'm really happy,” Jason Kelce said after the game, per ESPN staff writer Tim McManus. “I would have probably been happier if we would have put together a really dominant performance offensively and played great. I think the fact that we didn't do that makes it a littler bittersweet. I think the defense is largely why we won the game today. Hats off to those guys, and I'm certainly happy to be 9-1.”

The Eagles offense couldn’t do much of anything in the first half, and the team went into the locker room down 17-7 at halftime. After the break, though Philadelphia was the better team and ended up outscoring KC 14-0 in the second half to get the win.

Despite Jason Kelce getting the W for the first time in his NFL career over little brother Travis Kelce, the Eagles center is right that his team didn’t play a great game against the Chiefs. In fact, Patrick Mahomes and a real chance to win this contest late, but wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a touchdown pass while wide open late in the game. This was just one of four drops in the fourth quarter Mahomes dealt with on Monday night, including one from Travis.

Despite the team’s struggles at times, the Eagles came away with the win, which moves them to a stellar 9-1 on the season. The Detroit Lions are still hot on their heels, though, for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and Philly has a tough test against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.