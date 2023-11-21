Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admitted to this big mistake after Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped the potential game-winning pass

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling came awfully close to becoming a Monday Night Football legend. Instead, he's not being clowned left and right on social media over a brutal drop near the end zone in the clutch during a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles:

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the game that he could have thrown the ball “a little bit shorter” to Valdes-Scantling, according to Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team.

On 2nd and 10 with just a little under two minutes remaining in regulation, Chiefs quarterback Mahomes went for a huge deep ball, launching a pass targeted at Valdes-Scantling who, at that point, appeared to be in the clear and on his way to scoring an easy touchdown after breaking away from the Eagles defense downfield. Valdes-Scantling had the ball in his possession but simply couldn't hold on to it to complete the catch that would have put the Chiefs in front.

The Chiefs ended up losing the game to the Eagles 21-17.

Mahomes was held to 177 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception in the end zone. Isiah Pacheco added 89 yards rushing for the Chiefs, who couldn't overcome their two red-zone turnovers and a multitude of penalties.

The Chiefs are renowned for their explosive offense, but they've been awful in the second half this season, scoring a league-low 53 points entering Monday night.

Kansas City moves to 7-3 on the season. Up next, the Chiefs take on the 5-6 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.