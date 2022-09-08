Jason Kelce dishes fiery message to Eagles ahead of Week 1 vs. Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles are among the most intriguing teams in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. After making it back to the NFL playoffs and seeing quarterback Jalen Hurts show promise as a potential franchise quarterback, the Eagles could be feeling confident about their chances of making louder noises this year — but don’t tell that to Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Kelce recently spoke to the media and while he acknowledges that there’s been some feeling of confidence on the team entering the second season of Nick Sirianni as the club’s head coach, he is not one to just buy all the hype around Philadelphia.

Via Eliot Shorr-Parks of SportsRadio 94:

“Yeah I mean probably a little bit. I think that is going to happen regardless anytime somebody is going into a second year with the city, the team, the building. You are going to have that level of comfort go up,” Kelce said. “But to be honest, I don’t like comfort. I think comfort is a f***ing terrible place to be if you are in this league…I know everybody expects us to be Super Bowl champions in Philadelphia right now and I think that can definitely happen but it isn’t going to happen being comfortable I can guarantee you that.”

What matters to Jason Kelce is winning not off the field, not in preseason discussions, but on the field. At the end of the day, a team is as good as its actual accomplishments, so that’s going to be the main focus in Philly, at least for Jason Kelce.

The Eagles will be able to test their mettle in Week 1 against a hungry Detroit Lions squad on the road.