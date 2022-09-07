‘It’s rat poison’: Jalen Hurts gets brutally honest on high expectations for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles had themselves a very big offseason. They made one of the most high-profile traded by acquiring A.J. Brown while bolstering their defense through the draft and other additions. Jalen Hurts and the Birds are in a great position to make some noise, but he doesn’t want to focus on any of that.

Hurts told reporters that the high expectations from outside the Eagles organization are “rat poison,” which is his way of describing something that is superficial and not worth getting involved in.

Jalen Hurts on high expectations from outsiders for the #Eagles this season: “It’s rat poison.” pic.twitter.com/vM0TJ3xrrg — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 7, 2022

The Eagles’ high expectations are not the first thing that Hurts has described as rat poison. It’s something he picked up from his college coach, Nick Saban. From social media noise as a professional to fanfare/narratives leading up to a big game during his time at Alabama, Hurts has been quick to dismiss outside noise.

Whether or not Hurts wants to listen to it, the Eagles absolutely have big expectations this upcoming season. After making the playoffs last season, making key additions all around the roster and playing in a division with just one other decent team, they should be able to dominate in the regular season.

The playoffs may be a different story but the Eagles should definitely improve and win the NFC East. The improvement from Jalen Hurts will be a key factor in how good the team is this season. He has one of the best colleciton of skill players around him and a strong offensive line, so he will have to become a better passer to prove he is a guy worth building around in Philly.