Jason Kelce sees it to, Eagles fans.

On paper, Nick Sirianni, Jason Hurts, Jason Kelce, and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles should be feeling pretty darn good right now.

They just beat their division rival New York Giants 33-24 at home, maintaining a lead throughout the game, and while it wasn't always pretty, they are now tied for the second-best record in the NFC alongside the Detroit Lions. If Baltimore can pull a Raven out of their hat against San Francisco, Philly could be tied for first place in the NFC and would have a strong case to become the top seed overall should they win out and their fellow front runners drop a game a piece.

Unfortunately, things aren't particularly sunny in this Philadelphia Christmas, as, to paraphrase Kelce's comments after the game to reporters, the Eagles are playing sloppy, sloppy football at times.

“Sloppy game, obviously. I think that's very evident. Did some really good things on offense. Jalen played incredibly well at time. Wink's phenomenal.” Jason Kelce told reporters via Zach Berman. “It's Week (16) right now. It's embarrassing to have too many guys on the field. I had a bad snap… It was a sloppy game overall. We played really well at times… A lot of really, really good things. But the mistakes, gross errors, penalties, kept them in the ball game.”

Do Eagles fans feel better about their favorite team after watching their win over the Giants? No, but both Kelce and Sirianni mentioned that the Eagles need to play better, and identifying a problem is the first step in fixing it. How they chose to do so, however, could define their season.