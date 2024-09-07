In his new role as an NFL broadcaster, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce is quickly learning that the NFL (and life) isn't all about his old team. The recently retired center seemed to take this lesson to heart on Friday after he tied Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffering a seemingly devastating injury into the Eagles beating the Packers in Brazil.

“Hopefully Jordan Love is okay, love watching him play, was quietly a little nervous about this one, big win for the Good Guys,” Kelce wrote on X, formerly Twitter, following the 34-29 Week 1 victory that saw Love sustain a possibly major leg injury in the final second of the game in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

A little less than an hour later, Kelce edited the post to make it all about Love and not his former team winning the game.

“Hopefully Jordan Love is okay, love watching him play,” the tweet now reads.

Whether the first Jason Kelce tweet was in sensitive or not depends on your perspective, sensitivity, and maybe even your fandom. Either way, the sentiment that a star like Jordan Love suffering an injury with just seconds left in a Week 1 game is a bummer is something most should be able to agree on.

Jordan Love injury devastating for the Packers

The 2024 Packers were a trendy playoff or even Super Bowl pick around the NFL heading into the new season. They have a young core, led by their quarterback, with a bevy of talented pass-catchers, a defense full of past first-round picks, and free-agent additions like Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs.

While the extent of the Jordan Love injury isn't fully known as of Saturday morning, things didn't look good on the field.

Like nearly all NFL teams, though, the Packers' 2024 fate is tied to the QB, and if Love misses a significant amount of time, the team could be in trouble this year. His backup, Malik Willis, was traded by his first team, the Tennessee Titans, and was sacked on his lone play on Friday night. His career stat line in 35-of-67 for 350 yards with three iterceptions and no touchdowns.

Conversely, Love looked good to start the season after signing a big contract extension this offseason. The 25-year-old signal-caller was 17-of-34 for 260 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.