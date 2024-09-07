The Green Bay Packers lost their season opener 34-29 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night in Brazil. However, that loss may pale in comparison to the one they suffered with just six seconds to go in the game when franchise quarterback Jordan Love went down with an apparent lower body injury.

Love came out of the game and backup Malik Willis came in to take the final two snaps. Love was able to walk off the field mostly under his own power, with the help of a few teammates. After the game, LaFleur didn't exactly have a glowing update, according to Ian Rapport of NFL Network.

“I don't know,” said LaFleur according to a Rapoport post on X, formerly Twitter, about Love's status.

The injury didn't look good at all at first, as Love came up writhing in pain after getting caught in a pile in the pocket. However, he stayed on the bench for the final few snaps of the game in the loss. He finished the game 17-for-34 with 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Now, everyone patiently awaits an update on Love's status.

Saquon Barkley runs wild in Eagles debut in win over Packers

Saquon Barkley's Eagles debut went about as well as he could've imagined, as the star running back found the end zone three times in route to a 34-29 win against the Packers. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore clearly wanted to get Barkley involved early and often, feeding him the rock on the ground in the early going and scheming his first touchdown up perfectly on a rail route down in the red zone.

Barkley found the end zone two more times on the ground as a part of his 24 carry, 109-yard night. It was clear throughout the opener that Barkley was a focal point of the Philadelphia game plan and adds another dimension to their offense as an explosive playmaker who can make big plays happen on the ground and through the air.

The rest of the Eagles' skill position talent was clicking on all cylinders as well in what turned out to be a very impressive offensive showing in the win. A.J. Brown showed off his big play ability with a 67-yard touchdown as a part of his 119 yard day, and DeVonta Smith was reliable in the middle of the field with seven catches for 84 yards.

Overall, it was a very strong first showing for Moore as the Eagles' new play caller, and for Barkley as the new star running back. Jalen Hurts also made some big plays down the stretch, but it was a rocky, up-and-down night for the Philly signal caller. He threw two bad interceptions that nearly cost them, but made up for it with two touchdown passes.