Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni makes his case for why the NFL shouldn't ban the “Brotherly Shove” play after Sunday night's win against the Miami Dolphins.

Sirianni said after the game that the simple reason why the play shouldn't get canned is not a lot of other teams can do it like the Eagles can according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Every first down, it's 1st and 9. Knowing that if you get to 4th and 1, a lot of faith in that play. You've seen it across the league, people can't do it like we can do it,” Sirianni said. So, I'm making my point right there, so don't ban this play. Like, if everybody could do it, everybody would.”

“People can’t do it like we can do it.”#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni with a passionate defense of the Brotherly Shove, noting one of the cold, hard facts: Few other teams can do it. pic.twitter.com/NcTArwCN71 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2023

Also known as the “Tush Push,” the play that's taken the lead by storm is a variation of the QB Sneak play that's proven to be very successful for the Eagles on short-yardage situations. The Eagles have been so good at converting those plays that there was a point where they tried it at their own 26-yard line on 4th and 1 and they ended up getting the first down.

The #Eagles are just going to do Brotherly Shove/Tush Push until you stop them.. aka, never going to stop doing it.pic.twitter.com/4pjCq4duZ3https://t.co/cPVax7hYSI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2023

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts would also get a touchdown with the “Brotherly Shove” in the second quarter to give the team a two-score lead.

As Sirianni was implying, the play has been talked about around the sports world if it should be banned due to its high successful rate and the possibility of putting the players even more at risk of injury. Whether the NFL makes that decision or not, the Eagles will continue to capitalize on it as their next game is against the Washington Commanders.