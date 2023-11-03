Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was impressed by what he saw from Washington Commanders' QB Sam Howell.

Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles currently sit at an impressive 7-1 on the 2023 season, good for first place in the entire NFL. Two of the Eagles' seven wins have come against their NFC East counterparts, the Washington Commanders, including last week's narrow victory on the road, and one player who has impressed Kelce in the two contests is none other than Washington quarterback Sam Howell.

Kelce recently took to his New Heights podcast to discuss Howell's performance in the two games, both of which were tightly contested down the stretch.

“Sam Howell, man. When he's on, it was impressive. It was methodical,” the Eagles star told his brother Travis, who was also on the podcast. “Typically, when you're playing quarterbacks that aren't well-known, if you make them drive the field and do short passes, that's hard to continually do. Not for Sam Howell. He was very on point executing it. He was taking some shots occasionally, but a lot of it felt like it was death by a thousand slants.”

Although the Eagles won both games against Howell's Commanders in 2023, they had to work perhaps a bit harder than expected to do so both times. Howell completed a pass in the final second of regulation during the first of the two matchups to send the game to overtime, where the Eagles eventually won. Howell was once again solid in the most recent game, throwing for 397 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kelce and the Eagles will next take the field against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5.