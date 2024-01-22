Jason Kelce is a man of the people!

Jason Kelce may get emotional at times but the fun can never be taken out of him. The Philadelphia Eagles' center has stated a lot of times on New Heights with Travis Kelce how he adores the Buffalo Bills fans. He particularly likes their resilience in shoveling the snow in Highmark Stadium and their amazing tailgates. Since their season is over and will support the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs, he had to make one of his desires come true.

Jason Kelce just joined a Bills Mafia tailgate and loved every second of it. The Eagles legend downed a drink in what looks like a hollowed-out bowling ball. He would then give out high-fives to the fans who were also there to watch the NFL Playoffs matchup between the Josh Allen-led team against Travis Kelce's Chiefs via Sports Radio 94 WIP.

Jason Kelce just likes a party . This one at tailgate with #BillsMafia. pic.twitter.com/Jae4YBR3nu — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 21, 2024

After that, the Eagles' big man headed into one of the boxes to watch the game. There he was spotted chatting it up with Taylor Swift who is also there to support his brother. Both of them seem to be enjoying each other's company.

It was just last year that both of them were in the Super Bowl together. Unfortunately, the Eagles could not survive the wrath of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Nonetheless, this does not mean that the older Kelce cannot support his younger brother as a fan. There have been rumors about both of their retirements but both have not been able to confirm nor deny them.