During last night's Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills, Jason Kelce helped out a young Swiftie. As he watched his brother, Travis Kelce, on the field, he helped a young fan meet Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce helps a young fan

Jason Kelce, who was seen shirtless and donning a Chiefs beanie, climbed out of the suite to greet fans. Amongst those was a young Swiftie, who, in a viral video, was picked up by Kelce to meet Swift herself. The young fan waved at the pop star before the recently-retired center put her down.

Fresh off of his retirement announcement, Jason Kelce seems to be enjoying life, rooting on his brother. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Bills 27-24 in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs last night.

Taylor Swift was in the house to root for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. She is coming off a year in which she released two (Taylor's Version) albums, Speak Now and 1989. That leaves her self-titled debut album and Reputation as the last to be re-recorded.

She also embarked on one of the biggest tours of all-time, the “Eras” tour. Swift commenced the tour on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. From there, she took the tour all across North America before concluding the first leg with six shows at SoFi Stadium. She then played a few dates in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

In 2024, Swift will take the “Eras” tour across Asia, Australia, Europe, and back to North America. The next leg of the tour kicks off right before the Super Bowl (where Travis Kelce could be playing) on February 7.