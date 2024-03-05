If there's anything Jason Kelce is good at, other than playing football, it's delivering an impactful speech. The veteran center for the Philadelphia Eagles is known for his powerful speech during the team's parade after they had won Super Bowl 52. Nick Sirianni's star lineman channeled the same energy during his retirement speech. He might have even drawn inspiration from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's girlfriend.
“If you go above and beyond for this city you will be rewarded above your wildest dreams,” Jason Kelce proclaimed as he thanked the city that backed up the Eagles.
Notably, the statement holds a song title from Taylor Swift's discography. Wildest Dreams is the ninth track on the pop star's album, 1989. She would also re-record it and release it back to the public back in 2023. This was to get the tag Taylor's Version on it.
This was not the only track that was hidden in the Eagles center's majestic words. He also references the fifth song in Swift's Red album, All Too Well. The melody shook the internet when the pop star released its Taylor's Version which was 10 minutes long. It also had an official short film featuring actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.
“I found my career being fulfilled in the city of brotherly love, I knew that relationship all too well,” the Eagles legend said.
Swifties have grown fond of Travis Kelce's older brother. A large part of the New Heights audience, the podcast that the Kelce brothers host, have also been fans of the pop star. Some members of the fan base have also been seen wearing Jason's uniform during the Eras Tour. It is safe to say that the Eagles center has gotten fond of them too.
Eagles face an expected retirement
Nick Sirianni will have to scour for new talent within his squad or through the draft to replace Kelce. It is not an easy task to accomplish. After all, a seven-time Pro Bowl and six-time All-Pro selection who has insane charisma is hard to find. But, this squad can still achieve so much with players like Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, and D'Andre Swift among others.