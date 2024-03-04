Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement from the NFL in a press conference on Monday, and he took some time out to thank senior advisor to the general manager and chief security office Dom DiSandro during his speech.
“Big Dom DiSandro, truly the life force of this organization,” Jason Kelce said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “No one gives more time and energy to this team. At the drop of a hat, Dom is at your side.”
Dom DiSandro got a lot of attention for his altercation with Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers, which resulted in DiSandro getting barred from being on the sideline for Eagles games until the playoffs.
Regardless, Kelce makes it clear that DiSandro is loved in the Eagles organization and will always go to bat for his players, going back to before the altercation with Dre Greenlaw during the game against the 49ers.
DiSandro has been with the Eagles for over 20 years, and is clearly a valued member of the organization. He was there for all of Kelce's 13 years in Philadelphia.
Kelce will undoubtedly go into the hall of fame after his long career, in which he went to the Pro Bowl seven times, was voted All-Pro six times, and won a Super Bowl, the first in the Eagles franchise's history. Now, he will transition into retirement, and undoubtedly will still be around doing his podcast with his brother Travis Kelce.
On the day Kelce said bye to the Eagles, he had nothing but great words to say about the members of the organization.