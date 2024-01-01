Jason Kelce was not happy with the Eagles losing in Week 17.

The Philadelphia Eagles are going through a bit of a rough patch right now. Philadelphia lost on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals 35-31. That marks their fourth defeat in their last five games. The loss also gave the San Francisco 49ers the top seed in the NFC. After Sunday's contest, center Jason Kelce made his feelings about his team's performance against the Cardinals extremely clear.

“Offensively, we didn’t play good enough. Defensively, we didn’t play good enough. Really, really frustrating loss,” the Eagles center said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Dave Zangaro.

How Jason Kelce, Eagles lost to Cardinals in Week 17

Things started off on the right foot for the Eagles on Sunday. Julio Jones caught a first quarter touchdown to give Philadelphia a 7-3 lead heading into the second quarter. Jones caught another one before the half to send his team into the locker room with a 21-6 lead.

However, the Cardinals came out of halftime ready to play. Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter to tie the game before the final stanza. The Eagles took a 31-28 lead late in the game thanks to a Jake Elliott field goal.

In the dying embers, the Cardinals marched down the field. And with 32 seconds left, James Connor punched it in from two yards out. Arizona took the lead for good as they earned a massive victory away from home in Week 17.

In all, the Cardinals outplayed the Eagles. Arizona gained nearly 450 yards of offense on Sunday. Meanwhile, Philadelphia picked up just 275 yards of total offense. The Cardinals gained 32 first downs compared to 17 from the Eagles. Finally, Arizona held the ball for nearly 40 minutes of game time.

The Eagles are in a slump, and something must give with the playoffs on the horizon. Jason Kelce and Philadelphia hit the road to take on the New York Giants in Week 18. Let's see if they can pick up the win and potentially clinch the NFC East in the process.