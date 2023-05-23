A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jordan Davis spent a month on the injured reserve in his first year in the NFL in 2022 because of an ankle issue, which limited the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive tackles to only 13 games. Nevertheless, provided that he’s healthy, Davis is going to see a significantly expanded role in the coming season for the Eagles.

“I hear he’s made some significant improvements,” Greg Cossell said about Jordan Davis during a recent appearance on the Inside the Birds: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast. “Hopefully he can play 30, 35 snaps or so, maybe even be a pass rusher, which is the hope clearly.”

Some think that Davis could see his role on the team get minimized with the arrival of Jalen Carter, who was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Eagles, but it appears that it’s not going to be the case.

During his rookie season in the NFL, Jordan Davis recorded zero sacks and 18 combined tackles. He also had a pass defended. The former Georgia Bulldogs star appeared in a total of 224 defensive snaps (26 percent) and 79 with the special teams (23 percent). Davis was given a solid 71.4 overall grade and a 71.8 run defense rating.

Jordan Davis also got a taste of what it’s like to play in the grandest stage of football when he appeared and played at Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles’ defense remains stout amid some losses in the offseason. Davis will have plenty of chances in the next months to show that he’s very much capable of handling an increase in workload for Philadelphia, which ranked seventh in the NFL last season with just 19.8 points allowed per game.