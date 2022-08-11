‘I hate it, honestly’: Jordan Davis sounds off on viral video of him demolishing fellow Eagles rookie Cam Jurgens

The Philadelphia Eagles were already pretty strong up front on their defensive line last year. That did not stop them from drafting former Georgia Bulldog Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Davis was arguably the best defensive tackle in the draft. He dominated college football, helping Georgia to win a National Championship last season.

During the 2nd round, Philadelphia selected offensive center Cam Jurgens with the 51st overall pick.

On Sunday, a video surfaced showing Davis at Eagles training camp manhandling his fellow rookie.

Na Jordan Davis is real pic.twitter.com/HiqHTVPUfj — Rich Bussey (@Rich_Bussey) August 7, 2022

Of course, fans went nuts reacting to the video. That did not rub Davis the right way and he addressed it after practice Wednesday.

“I hate it honestly. It’s very one-sided. You see one rep, but you don’t see Cam . . . getting me in the other reps,” Davis said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I always say looks can be deceiving. One rep goes viral — whatever, whoop de woo. Cam was holding his own.”

Jurgens was a standout in college himself, earning Third Team All Big Ten.. He played center for Nebraska, who almost always has one of the better offensive lines in the nation.

But Davis is another animal entirely. He took on double teams for most of last season with the Bulldogs, but wreaked havoc on opposing offenses. Jordan Davis is 6-foot-6, 340 pounds and moves like a man half that size.

This was obviously the correct approach for Davis to take. The Eagles are looking to make waves in the NFC East but not in the locker room.