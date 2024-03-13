The Philadelphia Eagles have been very active on the transaction line as the new NFL league year begins. They've signed several new players but have also lost some longtime franchise stalwarts, including Fletcher Cox.
Jason Kelce is another longtime Eagle who is hanging up his cleats. He was with Cox for the entirety of the defensive tackle's career. Kelce spoke glowingly of Cox on the latest episode of the New Heights Podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.
“Fletch is the epitome of what it is to be like an Eagle. Like if you were to take like the ideal Eagle in my opinion, it's Fletcher Cox,” Kelce said. “In his prime you know, just being honest, I don't know that I played anybody better, I really don't. Just an outstanding teammate, a guy that was very beloved in the organization by almost everybody”
Cox played his entire 12-year career with the Eagles, who selected him in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Cox spoke about his retirement decision and how he knew it was time to give up his playing career.
“During the season, we all know it’s a long season, right, you’re physically beat up. Sometimes, I found myself asking myself, ‘Why?’ And I always told myself, whenever I feel that way, I know it’s time,” Cox told Rich Eisen, per NBC Sports. “I enjoyed it. I still feel like I played at a really high level last year, even with the ups and downs and missed some games and missing some time.”
Cox missed two games in 2023 but managed to record five sacks and 17 QB hits. He was a productive player and a great mentor for the young pass-rushers on Philly's roster. Those youngsters, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter among them will have more responsibility on their shoulders in 2024 with Cox gone.
Replacing two legends
Not only will it be hard for the Eagles to replace Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox as players, but their leadership on and off the field will be missed. That leadership showed over the last few seasons as Cox and Kelce were very vocal on the sideline and in the locker room during games.
There is so much to be said about both Cox and Kelce in terms of talent, character and durability. Cox missed only eight games during his 12-year career and Kelce started all 193 games. Those sorts of numbers paired with the accolades and accomplishments that they both had were hard to come by. The Eagles were lucky to have it on both sides of the ball or over a decade.
Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox will both surely be enshrined in the Eagles Hall of Fame over the next few years and Kelce will have a place in Canton, Ohio in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There's a chance no Eagles player will wear the numbers 62 or 91 again.
Kelce and Cox were part of the group that brought the Eagles the first Super Bowl in franchise history. That can never be taken away from them and they'll both forever be in the hearts of Philadelphia fans.