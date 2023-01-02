By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field and hospitalized after suffering a neck injury trying to make a tackle in Sunday’s loss against the New Orleans Saints, but seemingly avoided a serious injury on the play.

The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons,” and has movement in all of his extremities. Sweat’s message to fans on Twitter will have Eagles nation breathing a sigh of relief.

“Thank you for your prayers and support,” Sweat wrote late on Sunday night. “I’ll be back this season! #GoBirds”

It’s a great sign for the entire Eagles organization, as the injury to Sweat will seemingly only keep him out of action for a short time.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t offer much more information on Sweat after he was released from the hospital late last night, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. He said the team was taking his return from the neck injury on a day-to-day basis.

The entire Eagles team came over to the sideline and met Sweat on the field as he was put on a stretcher, and the DL could be seen pounding the ground with his hands before he was removed from the field. Sweat has 11 sacks and had a sack in five straight games before being injured late in the first quarter of the team’s 20-10 loss on Sunday.

Josh Sweat and the Eagles had a chance to clinch the NFC East and the top seed in the NFC, but were unable to outlast New Orleans without quarterback Jalen Hurts for the second straight week due to a sprained right shoulder.

The Eagles will remain at home for the regular season finale, a Week 18 date with the New York Giants on Jan. 8.