By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.

Daboll said the Giants will prepare as they normally do for the game, and decide later this week on starters vs. sitting them, per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic. Daboll did so some celebrating of his own after the win, though:

Brian Daboll had a couple cigars to celebrate last night — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) January 2, 2023

It’s been an excellent season for the Giants, who improve to 9-6-1 after crushing the Colts 38-10. There are no more questions about whether Daniel Jones is a starting quarterback, after he led them to the playoffs and played his best football down the stretch.

Jones completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, adding 11 rushes for 91 yards and two touchdowns of his own in the rout. He set career highs for passing yards (3,205) and rushing yards (708) this season, coming up big in a week that clinched the Giants first playoff berth in six years.

With only eight turnovers over 16 games this season, New York should make re-signing their starting signal-caller a priority in the offseason.

With Brian Daboll and the Giants now locked into the sixth seed in the NFC, they’ll likely play either the Minnesota Vikings or the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round. It’s worth noting that Daboll played most of his starters in the preseason, so it’s possible he will play some of them in next weekend’s meaningless regular-season finale in Philadelphia.