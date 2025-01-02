With the Philadelphia Eagles having clinched the division title, there is not much sense in risking the health of their most important players. Over the past two games, the Eagles have entrusted most of the snaps to backup quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Philadelphia has gone 1-1 during this span, giving QB1 Jalen Hurts some valuable rest time. Pickett, however, appears to be in danger of missing their Week 18 clash against the 3-13 New York Giants due to injury.

According to the latest Eagles injury report via NBC Sports Philadelphia, Pickett was a non-participant in their latest practice due to a rib injury. The Eagles' backup QB sustained this injury last week in their win over the Dallas Cowboys, pressing third-string QB Tanner McKee into action as a result. And with Pickett not participating in practice, McKee appears to be in line for the first start of his brief NFL career.

McKee was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft but he hasn't yet been thrust into action until Pickett needed to exit their eventual 41-7 win over the Cowboys. The 24-year-old QB did an admirable job in place of Pickett, completing three of the four passes he threw while recording two touchdown passes — showing he can execute the Eagles' system.

With the Eagles' Week 18 game against the Giants having no stakes in the grand scheme of the season, this could be the perfect opportunity for McKee to show what he's got. Perhaps he has a future beyond being a third-string quarterback — with Sunday potentially being a stepping stone for his career, provided, of course, that Pickett does indeed miss that game.

Eagles prioritize health heading into the playoffs

The Eagles have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the past few seasons, even making it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2023 and nearly winning it all. Alas, freshness was a major concern for Philadelphia heading into the 2024 playoffs, and those concerns were certainly warranted as they fell flat on their faces and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in demoralizing fashion in the Wild Card Round, 32-9.

But it's important to note that the Eagles appear to be learning their lesson. Jalen Hurts should be fresh for the playoffs provided that he recovers well from the concussion he sustained in Week 16. Saquon Barkley should also have some fresh legs considering that he'll be resting following a standout performance in Week 17.