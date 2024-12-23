The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a tough 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. In this game, quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett both took center stage under difficult circumstances. Hurts exited early with a concussion, leaving Pickett to take over and navigate the offense under new challenges. Following the game, Pickett offered an honest assessment of his performance and the adjustments required under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Pickett acknowledged the learning curve as he continues to work with Moore in high-pressure situations. “First time Kellen’s had to call a game with me in there, so it was the first time for everybody working together in this kind of environment,” Pickett shared via Ed Kracz on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite stepping in under challenging circumstances, Pickett showcased resilience. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. His performance was marred by a rib injury sustained in the fourth quarter, which he played through to lead a crucial field-goal drive that briefly gave the Eagles the lead.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown expressed confidence in Pickett’s ability to step up when needed. “I’m happy that [Pickett] came in because that gives him confidence, regardless if we got the win or loss,” Brown said. Brown led the Eagles’ receivers with eight catches for 97 yards and a touchdown, further emphasizing Pickett’s ability to connect with his targets.

Kenny Pickett and the Eagles look to bounce back next week

However, the Eagles couldn’t maintain their lead as Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels orchestrated a late-game comeback, culminating in a game-winning touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder with six seconds left. The loss not only snapped Philadelphia’s 10-game winning streak but also dealt a significant blow to their playoff aspirations.

The Eagles now face an uphill battle to secure the NFC East title and the top seed in the playoffs. At 12-3, they remain in contention but trail the 13-2 Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in the NFC standings. Their chances for the No. 1 seed have dropped to a mere 4%, according to NFL NextGen Stats.

Head coach Nick Sirianni took responsibility for the team’s overall performance, labeling it as “sloppy.” “When you play a good football team like we played today and you’re sloppy, regardless of how many turnovers you force, it’s going to be hard to win,” Sirianni said postgame.

Pickett’s willingness to shoulder responsibility and adapt to Moore’s offensive system offers a silver lining amid the disappointment. “It’s all about learning and building chemistry,” Pickett said. “These moments will make us better as a team.” With two games remaining against the Cowboys and Giants, the Eagles have little margin for error as they aim to close the regular season on a high note and keep their playoff hopes alive.