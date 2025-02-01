Lane Johnson has spent his entire 12-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles and remains one of the best right tackles in the league. At 34, he's not exactly young anymore. But, that doesn't mean Johnson is planning to retire anytime soon.

Johnson made it clear on Saturday that he won't be hanging up the cleats after the upcoming Super Bowl.

Via Tim McManus:

“Eagles RT Lane Johnson says he’s definitely playing next season, win or lose. Becomes a year-to-year decision after that at this stage of his career,” McManus wrote.

“It’s hard to step away from something you love and something that you’ve done for so long,” Johnson said. “I grew up as an only child, so this is really the only brothers that I’ve had, being a part of a team.”

Birds fans will love that. However, the hope is Johnson and Philly can finally win a ring and get revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs for their Super Bowl loss two years ago. Johnson was the fourth overall pick by the Eagles in the 2013 draft out of Oklahoma and has made six Pro Bowls in his career.

He's in impressive company when it comes to the Pro Bowl nods too, sitting behind only Jason Peters and Jason Kelce for the most selections by an offensive lineman in franchise history.

The Eagles have looked solid in the playoffs, beating the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card, the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, and taking down the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship last weekend. Saquon Barkley continues to be the No. 1 reason Philadelphia is on its way to another Super Bowl.

The running back has rushed for 442 yards in the postseason, including five touchdowns. No one has been able to stop Saquon and it'll be interesting to see what KC's gameplan is to try and contain the back.