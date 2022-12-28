By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson will put off surgery for his torn adductor injury and will rehab for two to three weeks, according to a Wednesday tweet from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Johnson was not expected to be healthy for the final two games of the season due to a “torn tendon in the abdominal area,” ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter announced in a Monday tweet. The former Super Bowl champion played in 15 games for the Eagles in 2022, staring in every matchup and playing in 80% or more of the team’s offensive snaps in all but one game.

Lane Johnson’s abdominal injury during Week 14 was not as serious as originally predicted before his decision to put off the surgery, and he was labeled as “day-to-day” before facing the Chicago Bears the very next week.

“Eagles RT Lane Johnson, who went down Sunday with an abdominal injury, did not suffer a major injury and is considered day-to-day, source said,” Rapoport wrote in a mid December tweet. “Some good news.”

Quarterback Gardner Minshew would take the place of an injured Jalen Hurts before they faced the Dallas Cowboys played on Christmas Eve, who went down with a joint sprain in a 25-20 win over the Bears. Hurts still completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts, throwing for 315 passing yards and two interceptions in the process.

“We’ll see,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday. “One day at a time here. We know how much he wanted to play last week and how much he did to get his body ready.

“With Jalen, his body heals different than yours and mine, right? He’s going to do everything he can do to get himself healthy. If he’s healthy, he’ll play.”

The Eagles will kick off against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. EST this Sunday in Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.