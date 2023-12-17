Confusion still reigns after conflicting reports about the team's defensive coaching heading into MNF.

The Philadelphia Eagles have released a statement after conflicting reports about Sean Desai, the team's defensive coordinator.

At approximately 2 PM EST Sunday, it was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Desai would move upstairs to the coach's box.

That same report said senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia would call in plays to the team's “green dot” linebacker during the team's upcoming Monday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Shortly following that report, the Philly Inquirer posted a story saying Desai had been demoted and that Patricia would assume the team's defensive coordinator role for the remainder of the season.

Many news outlets reported similar stories, including Bleeding Green Nation, the New York Post, and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

At 4:34 PM, the Eagles posted an update on social media.

Coaching update for Monday night's game versus the Seattle Seahawks: Senior Defensive Assistant Matt Patricia will serve as the defensive playcaller and will be located on the field. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2023

This latest statement seems to indicate that no formal title changes have occurred and that Matt Patricia will remain the team's special defensive assistant, with Desai staying the defensive coordinator role.

The Eagles will enter play Monday night with a defense that ranks 22nd among the NFL's 32 teams, allowing an average of 353.9 yards per game and 39 total touchdowns.

Still, many social media posts contradicting the Eagles' statement, from NFL insiders like Jay Glazer, remain up as of this writing.

“A little Eagles scoopage today,” reads Glazer's post from 12:28 PM, “Philly very quietly made a change at defensive coordinator this week moving out Sean Desai to another position and replacing him with Matt Patricia. Desai remains with the team in different capacity but Patricia now runs and calls the defense.”