When news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles were bringing former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book off of the street to serve as their fourth rostered quarterback as a member of the practice squad, it spelled very bad news for Jalen Hurts' chances to play in Week 17.

After largely sticking with their top-3 guns for much of the season since releasing Will Grier over the summer, with Hurts taking first-team reps, Kenny Pickett serving as his primary backup, and Tanner McKee bringing up the rear as the scout team signal caller, QB1's injury suddenly creates a rift in the ecosystem, creating the potential for a Brock Purdy-in-the-NFC Championship game scenario against the Dallas Cowboys.

With Book in place, that won't happen. There will be no Wildcat-only game, no trick play-based offense, and, football gods willing, a legitimate quarterback on the field at all times.

Asked what he remembers from Book's last tenure with the Eagles in 2022, head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters during his final media session of Week 17 that he had a good experience coaching Book and feels good having him back on the team ahead of Dallas Week pt. 2.

“Ian [Book], obviously highly productive college career. We had an opportunity to get him after he had played a little bit in New Orleans. Really enjoyed our time with him when he was here and had some high hopes for him,” Sirianni told Eagles reporters.

“Obviously we didn’t keep him around, but that was for different circumstances as far as other guys stepping up and playing good. Yeah, really liked him. I just liked the person, liked the player. [He] has played and started a game in the NFL and had played good football for us in the preseason. Familiar with a lot of things that are here and excited to have him.”

Now, if the Eagles actually have to turn to Book in Week 17, it will spell bad, bad news for Philadelphia moving forward, as it would not only mean they have to play a quarterback who hasn't thrown a regular season pass since 2021, but also that Pickett and McKee both suffered injuries in the game, as that's the only time an emergency QB3 can suit up in a game under NFL rules. Fortunately, if that disaster scenario happens, at least the Eagles will have Book throwing passes instead of, say, Saquon Barkley or Kenneth Gainwell, which would truly be a disaster scenario of 2022 NFC Championship levels.