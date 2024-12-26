The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a rough 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 16, but there was a bit of an altercation after the game as well between head coach Nick Sirianni and former Eagles fan favorite Zach Ertz, now a member of the Commanders. Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro, known as ‘Big Dom', broke things up.

“The Eagles' sloppy and, at times, weird loss to the Commanders got weirder when Nick Sirianni and Zach Ertz got into an altercation during the postgame handshake,” Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. “Neither the Eagles coach nor the Washington tight end wanted to get into what happened afterward in Landover, Md. on Sunday, but their brief dust-up saw Ertz take exception to a comment Sirianni made about his performance in the game, sources familiar with the incident told The Inquirer. … The two had to be separated by Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro, who then ushered Sirianni into the tunnel at Northwest Stadium.”

Ertz was once a top option for the Eagles, but he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, making way for Dallas Goedert to take over the top tight end role. It is certainly interesting that he is now on the other side of a chippy moment with the Eagles.

The Eagles dropped to 12-3 on the season after the loss to the Commanders, and the loss snapped their 10-game winning streak. In addition, it greatly impacted Philadelphia's chances of getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The bigger worry though, is the health of quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett. Hurts left the game against the Commanders with a concussion, while Pickett is dealing with a rib injury. This prompted the Eagles to sign Ian Book.

It will be interesting to see who the Eagles name as the starting quarterback for this weekend's game against the Dallas Cowboys, whether it be Hurts, Pickett or another option. They have a chance to clinch the NFC East with a win, and possibly set themselves up with a chance to rest and get healthy for the playoffs in Week 18 against the New York Giants.