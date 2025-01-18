After a week of anticipation, it's (almost) finally here: the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Los Angeles Rams for a chance to make one step closer to the Super Bowl.

Soon, all the talk will be over, the predictions will be pointless, and the action will be at hand, with Jalen Hurts set to prove once and for all that he can continue to achieve his personal role of winning above all else.

Asked how he evaluates Hurts' play in 2024, be it traditional stats compared to other players or how much he contributes to winning, Sirianni told reporters on Friday that QB1's play all comes down to one simple word.

“Wins. Wins,” Sirianni declared.

Wait, that's it? Sirianni, one of the biggest talkers in the NFL, only had two words to say on Hurts' play?

… yeah, he had more to say, a lot, actually.

“He just, again, just continues to do everything he needs to do to help our team win the game. Bob shared with me what he talked about. Not really concerned about stats. [He’s] concerned about wins. What I admire so much about that is [QB] Jalen [Hurts] is very selfless and just wants to do what he needs to do to help this team win football games. Sometimes that’s going to be a ton on him. He’s always touching the ball and always having to get us in and out of good plays, so it’s always a ton on him. That’s the nature of the quarterback position,” Sirianni told reporters.

“I love the fact that that’s what he had said, it’s just the wins. Because, again, it just shows you the selflessness of Jalen Hurts. It shows you the selflessness of the team because we do understand that everybody on the outside is going to look at this or that, these numbers, whatever it is. We look at wins and losses. We look at something that directly affects wins and losses, which is our turnover differential.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well wait, it gets even better, as Sirianni had plenty more to say on the subject.

Nick Sirianni has Jalen Hurts' back

Continuing his comments on Hurts, Sirianni noted that, even if Hurts hasn't lit up the NFL, he's done what the Eagles have asked him to do, which is win.

“Again, he’s played such efficient football. I think it’s a shame that nobody is talking about that – I don’t know if they are or not. Shouldn’t say it that way. But he’s playing such efficient football and putting our team in positions to win. And that’s the goal of any quarterback, is to win the game,” Sirianni told reporters. “He’s just done a great job of that. Yeah, I think I obviously answer the questions a lot with Jalen and this and that, but he wins. He’s been playing efficient, and we do what we need to do to win every game. And Jalen does what he needs to do to win every game. We’ll continue to do that and not apologize for it. How we win this game and how you go into a game trying to win might not be always be how you do it while you’re in the game. You have to adjust. So we’ll see how the game goes. I think Jalen has played great football.”

Will all the talk of winning come crashing down if the Eagles don't in Week 20? You bet, but for now, the team might as well ride that mantra until the wheels fall off, as it could result in another parade down Broad Street.