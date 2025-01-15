As the Philadelphia Eagles next face the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to lead the offense to a much better outing this time around. While Hurts downplayed the offensive struggles in the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round, he would double down on what the sole goal for him is in the playoffs.

Hurts would only throw for 131 yards to go along with two touchdown passes but would fail on other drives to lead the team to scores, especially off of a handful of takeaways by Philadelphia's defense. However, Hurts would tell the media Wednesday that it doesn't matter how it's done, it just matters if they win according to Eagles Nation.

“I think you guys need to understand I don’t play the game for anything other than to win,” Hurts said. “My role and approach in each game will be different. Ultimately it’s about winning the game. It’s playoff football.”

Eagles' Jalen Hurts speaks on what has to be worked on

It was no doubt an ugly win for the Eagles, but who knows if that will be allowed once again when they face the Rams who just beat the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings in what was an upset to most. Hurts would say after the victory against Green Bay that he does have to work on “execution” and “rhythm,” but still wanted to focus on getting the win.

“Big picture, I have to watch the film, be able to look at some things, take some notes of things, and have some conversations,” Hurts said via the team's transcripts. “But ultimately, playoff football is about winning. It’s [the franchise’s] first Wild Card win for a minute now, so that’s big.”

“It was execution, it was rhythm,” Hurts continued. “We have to find our rhythm earlier in the game. First and foremost, our defense played their tails off. They played their tails off and created turnovers. And I think, ultimately, when you have those opportunities, you have to take advantage of them, and that starts with me.”

As people lock in their predictions for the Eagles' game against the Rams, Hurts has his mind set on bringing the team back to the Super Bowl, hopefully this time to win it. When being asked if it matters how Philadelphia wins each playoff game, he would double down on his sentiments.

“You know that doesn’t matter,” Hurts said “You know that doesn’t matter. It’s all about winning. That’s the only thing we’ve got to the point we are. So, it’s about finding ways to win.”

Philadelphia faces Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.