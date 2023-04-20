Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Eagles have hired former New England Patriots defensive coordinator and Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia as a senior defensive assistant. The move comes with some drama, as Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay had previously spoken candidly about how he and his former Lions head coach just didn’t see eye-to-eye during their time together.

But the Eagles still saw fit to bring Patricia in to coach the defense that Slay will again be a huge part of. Speaking to reporters at their pre-draft press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that he spoke to Slay before the Patricia hire, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sirianni said that he wanted to make sure everyone was comfortable with the hire. The Eagles head coach also stated that he knows “it will be a great working relationship.”

Slay had plenty to say about Patricia before the Super Bowl, telling reporters that the then-Lions coach had told him he wasn’t at the Pro Bowl level yet, with Slay firing back that he’d love to see what his old coach thinks now.

Slay, a five-time Pro Bowler, also added that he and Patricia “just don’t get along.”

Wel, now they are going to have to find a way to do just that for the sake of the Eagles.

Slay had reacted to the reports of the Eagles’ interest in Patricia in March with a tweet that indicated his issues with his ex-coach are “different.”

While the Eagles certainly liked Patricia’s extensive background as a coach and coordinator, one has to wonder why they would want to bring these two together again.